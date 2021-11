NCE-U-H’s Nelson Wins High School Play of the Week

Nelson scored TD in playoff win over Park Christian

FARGO, N.D — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to 9-man football and Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl with 93 percent of the vote wins.

Titans quarterback Connor Nelson’s long touchdown run against Park Christian in the playoffs lead his team on to the semifinals.

Congrats to Nelson and the Titans.