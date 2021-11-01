NDSU’s Watson Continues to be Offensive Threat

Watson grabbing NFL's attention

FARGO, N.D — Its the biggest week on North Dakota State football’s calendar looking to take back the Dakota Marker from South Dakota state..

In order to do that, receiver Christian Watson will continue to be a key part in the offense.

Watson has gone four straight games catching a touchdown pass. The All-American already has six scores on the year, which ties his career high through eight games. That puts him on pace to finish with twelve touchdowns, twice the previous mark set in 2019.

Head coach Matt Entz said its Watson’s development catching the NFL’s eye.

“We’ve had every team come through our facility two or three teams already this year and they can’t believe he had just one offer out of high school being NDSU.” Entz said. “He just needed to get his ducks in a row. Physically he had a lot of tools but he was extremely raw. Route running. Catching. All those things continue to improve over the course of time. He could run since day one but just being fast sometimes isn’t enough.”

Can Watson make it five this weekend? We’ll find out Saturday.