West Fargo officer’s condition remains critical, transferred to Nebraska

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo police officer who suffered a heart attack while on duty Sunday has been transferred to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Officer Tim Brown had a heart attack Oct. 31 while booking two females who had felonies for aggravated assault. Brown was transferred by medical flight to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha Sunday afternoon.

According to his medical team, Brown is on a ventilator and heart bypass machine and is in critical condition. Doctors say there have been positive signs, including opening his eyes, but they say there is still the potential for setbacks.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the West Fargo Police Association for Brown and his family. Donations can also be made at Bell Bank.

Brown began with the West Fargo Police Department in January. He was sworn in on Oct. 18.