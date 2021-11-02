Babicz Gets First TD Since Week One as NDSU’s Tight Ends Find Success in Offense

Both tight ends combined for 100 yards receiving

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football rides an eight-game win streak to Brookings this Saturday after a dominate 44-point offensive output against Indiana State. Part of that success came from the pass game and getting the tight ends involved.

On the first drive of the game quarterback cam miller found tight end Josh Babicz twice. Once on a 55-yard pass that set up a touchdown catch on the very next play.

It was Babicz’s first catch and TD grab since week one after finishing the spring season as the bison’s second leading receiver.

The senior says it was a little frustrating no getting the ball for six games, however knows his role goes beyond just getting catches.

“Just having a big play getting the momentum early and the crowd going is always a big plus,” Babicz said. “Scoring a touchdown is always the best reward for the hard work we do. It’s everything for the team. Whatever I can do for the offense whether its catching the ball or giving a big block for our backfield. That’s just what we all pride ourselves on in the offense.”

Between Babicz and the other tight end Noah Gindorff both combined for 101 yards receiving.