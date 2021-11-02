Cass County deputy involved in DUI crash with kids in vehicle fired

Jacob Danielson

FARGO (KVRR) – A Cass County deputy who had been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for DUI has been fired.

According to a termination letter signed by Sheriff Jesse Jahner, Deputy Jacob Danielson was terminated Monday.

Jahner terminated Danielson for policy violations with the West Fargo Police Dept. and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Danielson was a West Fargo police officer before he was hired by the county.

“After spending several hours working through this investigation and considering all of the recommendations, I am making the decision to terminate Deputy Danielson’s employment with Cass County Government and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office” Jahner wrote.

“I am most concerned with Deputy Danielson’s repeated behavior patterns of policy violations both with the West Fargo Police Department and our agency. We gave Deputy Danielson a second chance by hiring him back. Unfortunately, Deputy Danielson has shown a pattern and behavior of violating policy with the West Fargo Police Department and now our office.”

Fargo police responded to a crash involving Jacobson on Aug. 2. Jacobson’s children were present during the crash. No one was injured.

Court documents say Danielson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI on Oct. 15 and paid $750 in fines and fees.

Read Danielson’s termination letter here.