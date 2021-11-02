Hamling Key Returner for NDSU Women’s Basketball This Season

Was the leading scorer last season

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State women’s basketball heads into year three under head coach Jory Collins. In that time, Collins has turned the program around getting them their first winning season since 2009-2010.

The Bison bring back most of the same roster that won 15 games last season. Seven of the 13 were first or second year players who combined for 183 minutes in 24 games.

One of them being guard Heaven Hamling, who was Summit League newcomer of the year, shot top 30 in the country from three and is a preseason second-team all-conference player after leading NDSU in points and assists.

Her teammates say the way she plays set the tones for everyone else.

“She’s our floor general out there,” guard/forward Olivia Skibiel said. “Whenever it’s getting crazy out there, we all turn to Heaven and she gets us going. She always pushes the pace and she’s really competitive. It really snowballs down to the rest of us. Were like “Ok, lets go.” we got these guys. Let’s do this thing.”

“I think everyone realized that I’m going to shoot it well so I think just taking a one dribble pull up,” Hamling said. “Getting to the rack. Doing different finishes around the rim. My passing as well can add another to that and go from there.”

Hamling and the Bison get their season going with two games in Wisconsin starting with Milwaukee next Thursday.