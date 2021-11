HS Volleyball Roundup: West Fargo Wins, Moorhead Falls in Section Semis

The Knights Sweep the Spuds 3 Sets to 0

FARGO, N.D. — On the final day of the regular season in EDC volleyball, West Fargo wins in straight sets over Valley City. The conference tournament starts on Thursday.

Moorhead volleyball falls in straight sets to the number one seed, St. Michael Albertville in the Section 8AAAA semis.