KVRR Honored with Inaugural Marv Bossart Voice of Hunger Award

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — KVRR is presented with the inaugural Great Plains Food Bank’s Marv Bossart Voice of Hunger Award.

Created earlier this year, Great Plains Food Bank says the award recognizes media and members of the community that “go above and beyond in sharing news on the fight to end hunger.”

Their network includes nearly 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs.

They are operating in more than 100 communities across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

“The Marv Bossart Voice of Hunger award has been a long time coming as we put this award together, KVRR was in the back of my mind in terms of going above and beyond. It is such a valuable resource having great media partners,” says Jared Slinde, Communications Manager, Great Plains Food Bank.

“Each and every one of you made this possible and it is our absolute honor to honor you today with the Marv Bossart Voice of Hungar Award,” says Melissa Sobolik, CEO, Great Plains Food Bank.

The award was accepted by KVRR News Director Joe Radske on behalf of the station.

Great Plains Food Bank has distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need.