U of M will offer free or reduced tuition to Native Americans

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota will offer free or reduced tuition to many Native American students attending its five campuses starting next fall.

The cost waiver program had previously been offered only at the Morris campus, but now will be expanded to all five campuses, to also include Duluth, Rochester, Crookston and the Twin Cities.

Incoming freshmen and tribal college transfer students who are enrolled members of one of Minnesota’s 11 federally recognized tribal nations will be eligible for free or reduced tuition, depending on their family income level.

The students may not transfer from other private or public colleges in the state.