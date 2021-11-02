Votes Are Cast In $23 Million Referendum for Lake Park Audubon Schools

LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR) — People in the Lake Park Audubon Public Schools district are voting on a nearly $23 million bond referendum.

There are two questions on the ballot: the first would use over $21 million to improve the elementary school.

The second question is for $1.3 million to provide more space for Career and Technical Education.

It is contingent on passage of the first question.

District leaders say if both questions are approved, the tax impact on an average homeowner would be about $10 per month.

Polls close at 8.