Burgum rejects Biden’s methane reduction plan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum said the way to address methane emissions is through innovation, not further regulation which he says will only drive energy production overseas.

Burgum and other Republicans in North Dakota have denounced President Biden’s methane reduction plan which he announced at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland this week.

In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency would target reductions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focus only on new wells as previous regulations have done.

Burgum says the Biden administration should be allowing industry to reinvest in existing and future infrastructure to protect the environment and human health while also reducing regulatory costs.