Highway signs altered with anti-Biden slogan in Brandon, Minnesota

BRANDON, Minn. (KVRR) – City officials in Brandon aren’t amused with whoever defaced the west-central Minnesota city’s welcome signs on the edge of town.

Brandon City Clerk Deb Grommesh says someone added the words “Let’s Go” to the welcome signs, which were discovered Monday.

“We understand and embrace freedom of speech,” Grommesh said. “But we will not tolerate damage or alteration to government property.”

Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson says six signs were altered with plywood or cardboard. Anderson says the signs have been restored and were not damaged permanently.

The term “Let’s Go Brandon” began after a reporter thought a group of people were chanting the words at a car race in Florida. The fans were actually chanting an expletive at President Joe Biden.

Anderson says there will not be a criminal investigation because the signs weren’t actually damaged.