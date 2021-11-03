Installation begins for Skate Shack, ice rink at Fargo Broadway Square

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A small portion of downtown Fargo was temporarily blocked off Wednesday morning to allow for Broadway Square’s Skate Shack to get installed.

Broadway to 2nd Avenue North was closed to traffic for a couple hours.

The Skate Shack is a space at Broadway Square where people can rent skates and buy food.

Installation of the skating rink will begin Monday.

The rink and Skate Shack are set to open for the season during the Christmas tree lighting on November 23rd.

Those with Broadway Square say it’s bittersweet to see the change of installations. “The Skate Shack is the first thing that’s coming back for its second season, and we’re really starting to see that pattern and routine of Broadway Square take shape as it enters its second year,” said Broadway Square Manager Ana Rusness-Petersen.

Once the rink opens, business hours will be four to nine o’clock Monday through Friday evenings, and noon to nine on the weekends.