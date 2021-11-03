NDSU’s Sigle Making Most of Opportunities On Defense

Recorded first interception in win over Indiana State

FARGO, N.D — With safety Dawson Weber out for most of Saturday’s game against Indiana State because of a targeting call it left the door open for others in the defensive secondary to get some more playing time. Cornerback Marques Sigle took advantage.

The redshirt freshman added first career interception to the resume in the fourth quarter returning it 36 yards and setting up a rushing TD by quarterback Cole Payton on the next drive. After sitting out last season, Sigle has nine tackles and a forced fumble to go along with the INT.

The way the defense practices helped Sigle be ready for the moment.

“I was the deep divider and as the play went on the coaches always tell us to stay deep,” Sigle said. “As the play was happening, that’s what I did. Reading the quarterback and the quarterback threw it to me and took my opportunity. Our coaches teach us to stay near side and I just took off from there. The sideline doesn’t say much. They all just tap your head and push you around. I’m usually the one doing that so now being on the other end is a whole different feeling.”

Sigle said the redshirt year was very beneficial to help him learn the playbook and that Weber and Michael Tutsie have been great leaders of the pack.

“Tut and Dawson tell us what we should do, shouldn’t do and how we should handle things,” Sigle said. “When something bad happens, just move on. Next play. They always talk about next play. Don’t worry about what happened in the past, we got you. Were all a family.”

Tutsie, Weber and Sigle now brings the Valley’s best defense into a match-up against the top offense, South Dakota State, Saturday in Brookings.