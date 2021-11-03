South Dakota man pleads guilty in starvation death of toddler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Brookings man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the 2019 starvation death of a toddler.

Robert Price, Jr. entered the plea after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. Price and the child’s aunt, Renae Fayant, were indicted by a grand jury in July 2019 on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under age 7.

The state agreed to dismissal of the remaining charges against Price and is recommending 40 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

Fayant was earlier sentenced to 75 years in prison for her role in the case.