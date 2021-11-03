West Fargo cop who had heart attack taken off ventilator, speaking with family

FARGO (KVRR) – Officials are indicating that a West Fargo police officer who suffered a heart attack while on duty Sunday is showing signs of improvement.

The West Fargo Police Dept. says Officer Tim Brown remains in stable, but critical condition at the Nebraska Medical Center.

As of Wednesday morning, Brown was taken off of a ventilator and is breathing on his own. Brown is also able to talk with family and interact with the medical staff.

Brown had a heart attack Oct. 31 while booking two females at the Cass County Jail. He was transferred by medical flight to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha Sunday afternoon.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the West Fargo Police Association for Brown and his family. Donations can also be made at Bell Bank.

Brown began with the West Fargo Police Department in January. He was sworn in on Oct. 18.