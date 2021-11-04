H.S. Football Roundup: Kittson CC, Fertile-Beltrami, DGF, Mahnomen-Wauban Win Section Titles

All four teams clinch spots in state tournament

FARGO, N.D — A busy Thursday at the FargoDome as four spots were on the line to make it to the high school state football tournament in Minnesota.

Kittson County Central hung up 50 points on Badger-Greenbush-Middle River to start off the action in the section 8 9-man championship.

Fertile-Beltrami kept their undefeated season alive with a 26-2o win over Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl to claim the section 6 9-man championship.

Another undefeated team, DGF, also heading further into the postseason hanging on in overtime over Fergus Falls, 22-20.

Mahnomen/Wauban closed out the night with a dominate 30-7 win over Ada-Borup.