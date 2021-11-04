Leave Fargo for sunny Orlando for as low as $59 on Frontier Airlines

ORLANDO (KVRR) – Are you eager to leave the grey skies and eventual freezing temperatures of the Midwest?

Frontier Airlines is offering two direct flights a week from Fargo’s Hector International Airport to the theme park mecca of Orlando for as low as $59. You need to buy your ticket by 10:59 PM on Thursday, Nov. 11. The flights will be offered through Dec. 15.

If you wanted to feel the warmth over Thanksgiving, tough luck. The low prices will not be offered from Nov. 20-30.

All reservations through the low price promotion are non-refundable, except for reservations made seven days or more before departure and if a refund request is made within 24 hours from booking them.

Changes or cancellations after the 24 hours bring change fees and possible fare differential.

If you want to save even more money, and live closer to Sioux Falls, the low fare promotion can be bought for that airport for $49.

Click here for more information on the promotion.