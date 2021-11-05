Fargo lawmaker leading drive to ban critical race theory in North Dakota schools

Rep. Jim Kasper

FARGO (KVRR) – A state lawmaker from Fargo is the author of a bill in the North Dakota House that would ban public schools from teaching “critical race theory.”

The legislation was introduced by Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper for the upcoming special session.

The bill says “A school district or public school may not include instruction relating to critical race theory in any portion of the district’s required curriculum.”

The bill defines critical race theory as “the theory that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but that racism is systemically embedded in American society and the American legal system to facilitate racial inequality.”

Kasper tells KVRR News that he’s not aware of any North Dakota public school that currently teaches critical race theory, but added “I want to be sure that critical race theory is not taught in North Dakota schools, period.”

Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, a statewide teachers’ union, says critical race theory isn’t taught in any of the state’s public schools.

“We have not been perfect, but we have a history of examining our past, learning from our past, and taking seriously our ongoing desire to form a more perfect Union. That is not CRT; that is education” Archuleta said in a statement on the organization’s website.

“To be clear, critical race theory is not being taught in North Dakota schools, and public schools are not indoctrinating our children to hate America.”

More than two dozen bills were submitted ahead of the session, many of which aim to restrict COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

It’s unclear if Gov. Doug Burgum would sign the measures. Spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor typically does not comment on legislation before it reaches his desk.

Read the CRT bill here.