Inmate who died in jail cell identified

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – An Otter Tail County jail inmate who was found unresponsive in her cell in Fergus Falls has been identified.

Twenty-eight-year-old Lavuya Jade Baker of Wadena was found during a routine check early Wednesday morning.

Jail staff, law enforcement and EMS attempted life saving measures. Baker was the only person in the cell.

Results of an autopsy have not been released.