Play of the Week Nominees: November 5th

Fertile-Beltrami, Ada-Borup battle for high school play of the week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week comes from section football playoff action at the FargoDome.

First up, Fertile-Beltrami’s Everett Balstad picks off NCE-U-H’s QB as the Falcons win 26-20 to advance to the state tournament.

Is it better than what we saw from Ada-Borup and Mahnomen/Wauban also in the section playoffs? Opening play from scrimmage, Cougars running back Beau Fetting takes it to the house for a 65 yard touchdown in their only score of the game.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.