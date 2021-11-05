UND honors East Asian culture with Feel of Korea event

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The University of North Dakota celebrates East Asian culture with its first Feel of Korea cultural event.

It’s co hosted by the UND Korean Culture Exchange Club and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea from Chicago.

People enjoyed the Golden Globe winning Korean film “Minari,” snacks, music and traditional clothing and games.

UND Associate Communications Professor Joonghwa Lee says normally you would have to go to a big city or Korea itself to see these types of professional performances.