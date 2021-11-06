Bomb threat at Hector International Airport temporarily halts flights

Police were called to investigate the threat Saturday morning around 9:00

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities respond to a bomb threat report at Hector International Airport.

The call came in shortly before 9 a.m. Fargo Police officers worked with FBI, TSA and Airport Authority members as they investigated the threat.

A K-9 unit was brought in to sweep the airport but did not come up with anything in the search.

Officers found the call came from a phone number that has made fake calls in the past. During the investigation, the airport kept passengers from boarding any planes and temporarily halted incoming or outgoing flights.

The Fargo Police Department will continue to work with the FBI on this incident.