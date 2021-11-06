Cass County Sheriff’s Office warns of black bear sighting in Argusville

The black bear was spotted within city limits around 6:30 Friday night

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KVRR) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in the Argusville area to be on the lookout after a black bear was spotted.

Someone called the sheriff’s around 6:30 Friday night to report a bear was seen in city limits.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says there is no confirmation if the potential sighting was in fact a bear.

However, Jahner wants to remind people that if you encounter a wild animal, it is important to keep your distance, secure family and pets and notify authorities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is working with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.