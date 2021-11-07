Head-on crash near Williston kills woman and kid

A 44-year-old woman and seven-year-old passenger dies in crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A Williston man faces faces DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges after a head-on crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Mark Bearce was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 2 when he hit another vehicle shortly before 8:00 Saturday night.

The driver, 44-year-old Stephanie Lee of Williston and a 7-year-old passenger died in the crash. Another passenger, a 22-year-old from Georgia, was injured.

Bearce suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to CHI Hospital in Williston.