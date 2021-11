Ada-Borup’s Fetting Wins High School Play of the Week

Took home 75 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner goes to Ada-Borup and running back Beau Fetting with 75 percent of the vote wins.

Fetting’s long touchdown run against Mahnomen/Wauban in the section playoffs was the only score for the Cougars on the first play from scrimmage.

Congrats to Fetting and the Cougars.