Burgum’s State of the State Address covers tax breaks, energy and jobs

"We have an unprecedented opportunity. An opportunity to positively impact the lives of our citizens now and the trajectory of our state for decades to come."

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota is in a good place according to Governor Doug Burgum, the economy is flourishing, the population is growing and investors are interested.

Burgum touched on many topics including taxes, energy and jobs in his State of the State Address. He wants lawmakers to provide a one time $500 income tax credit by using the state’s general fund, which is at $1.2 billion.

Burgum wants to follow up on efforts made during an October presentation on renewable energy and carbon capitalization storage Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was in the state for.

With North Dakota’s deep underground rock formations the state is able to inject and store carbon dioxide. The state has enough storage capacity for an estimated 252 billion tons of Co2 which is 50 years worth of our country’s energy related carbon output in these massive underground storage areas.

“Developing and utilizing these natural gas resources is good for the environment, it’s good for the economy and its good for taxpayers,” Burgum said.

The governor says businesses are thinking of investing more than $25 billion in economic development opportunities in the state. He adds they’re motivated by its innovation not regulation approach and the state’s challenge to be carbon neutral without any mandates or regulations by 2030.

The state’s population continues to grow and Burgum says there’s 30,000 vacant jobs across the state.

“We need to fund the career academies you approved where high school students can pursue high demand careers and tech and trades. The private sector is ready to invest $70 million in tech and trades,” said Burgum.

Burgum wants the legislature to use money Congress passed in the American Rescue Plan to improve the state’s road and natural gas infrastructure.