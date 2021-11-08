Committee advances bill that would ban teaching critical race theory

Rep. Jim Kasper

BISMARCK (KVRR/KCND) – The House Delayed Bills Committee has approved the introduction of a bill that would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in North Dakota schools.

The sponsor is Fargo Republican Representative Jim Kasper.

The vote on the committee to allow its introduction in the current special session was 3 to 2. A hearing on Kasper’s bill will be held before the Joint Technical Corrections Committee.

The bill defines critical race theory as “the theory that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but that racism is systemically embedded in American society and the American legal system to facilitate racial inequality.”

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler says she’s not aware of any public schools that teach critical race theory in North Dakota. “Curriculum is decided by local school districts and their locally elected boards. State academic content standards do not endorse or promote critical race theory.”

“The Legislature is the education policymaking branch of government, and our elected lawmakers will decide whether these bills are worthy” Baesler said.