UND Football Finding Confidence in Victory

Fighting Hawks came from behind to beat Youngstown State on Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football was finally on the other end of a close game. After having four of their first five conference match-ups become losses on the final possession, 17 unanswered points and 12 in the last 10 minutes lifted them to victory.

It was just the Fighting Hawks second Missouri Valley win on the season with two to go. Going through all the adversity after being on the wrong side of defeat it was the ability to fight back and this time make the big plays down the stretch showing the team what they’re capable of.

Head coach Bubba Schweigert said it took the mindset of staying confident to pull it out.

“I really believe our guys got into a good attacking mode. That was the difference on offense,” Schweigert said. “Something once we got into the end zone, I believe our defense got a lot of life and then special teams played into it too. We had great coverage the entire game. Both of the times we kicked after the last two scores, we got a nice result and the opponent had a long field to go and score.”

“Earlier in the season, you fight, you battle and the result doesn’t go your way,” linebacker Devon Krzanowski said. “We start wondering if we can even get a win. What do we need to do? We just kept working and believing and the right outcome came for us.”>

The Hawks play their final home game of the season on Saturday against Illinois State, who beat Northern Iowa last time out.