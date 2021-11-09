Daunte Wright shooting: Judge allows for Kim Potter trial to be shown live

Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) – A new ruling will allow the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, charged in Daunte Wright’s killing, will allow cameras in the courtroom and for the trial to be shown live.

The ruling comes after a coalition of Twin Cities journalists challenged a previous decision in August denying cameras in the courtroom for the trial. In the recent decision, the judge writes that the decision to deny audio-visual coverage was based on the belief that the COVID-19 pandemic would wane, allowing for a full audience in the courtroom.

But, with the rise in Delta variant cases in Minnesota, the judge admits “that has not turned out to be the case.” The judge also says public interest in the case appears to be larger than previously thought.

Judge Regina Chu also points to recent protests at her home regarding the case, saying that she says “needs to be addressed.” However, she says the protest had no bearing on the new decision.

Under the new ruling, cameras will be allowed in the courtroom and the trial will be allowed to be broadcast live during proceedings and testimony. As with the Chauvin trial, jurors can not be shown on camera, and audio coverage will be limited during private discussions in the courtroom.

Potter’s trial is set to begin on November 30.