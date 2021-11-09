Indigenous Art Sale postponed by Plains Art Museum

On the museum's website they announced the Art Fair scheduled on Saturday, November 13 will be moved to the spring.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Plains Art Museum is cancelling the Indigenous Art Sale this weekend.

On the museum’s website they announced the Art Fair scheduled on Saturday, November 13 will be moved to the spring.

No date has been determined.

This would have been the sixth year of the Indigenous Art Fair.

The rescheduled date is to be announced on the Museum’s social media channels and in its newsletter.

We reached out to the museum for an explanation and will include their statement when it’s received.