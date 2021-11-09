LIVE: JDRF Community One Walk Brings People Together To Fight Type 1 Diabetes

JDRF Community One Walk Returns In Person For 2021

They’re walking to raise awareness and hopefully bring an end to a disease with no cure.

The JDRF Community One Walk is back in person this year on Saturday, November 13th at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

The walk includes a fundraiser that helps support life-changing research for people with Type 1 diabetes and their families.

Three North Dakota JDRF ambassadors, ranging from 9 to 24 years old, will help lead the walk.

Ambassador Caren Blaschke was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes just before her 10th birthday.

She says she hid the fact she had it until she met more people like her. She hopes the JDRF does that for others.

She adds, “It’s amazing to see newly-diagnosed families meet other families and just creating that connection and obviously since COVID we haven’t had that much connection.”

The walk starts at 9 a.m. It will be entirely inside to accommodate weather. Click here to find out more.