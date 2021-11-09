West Fargo Public Schools preparing to vaccinate young students

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Public School District is making preparations to vaccinate elementary students against the coronavirus.

“We are currently working with Thrifty White on clinic opportunities specific to our elementary-aged population,” according to Health, Safety and Public Relations Director Heather Leas. “If all of the stars align, we should have those stood up next week.”

Details are still being determined. Leas says that because Thrifty White doesn’t have enough staff to host a clinic at each school, it will likely be set up at one central location.

Last week, the CDC recommended pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children from ages 5-11.

Leas says West Fargo Public Schools previously hosted vaccine clinics for staff and older students during football games and parent/teacher conferences.

Fargo Public Schools does not have clinics planned at this time. Moorhead Public Schools plans to offer student vaccine clinics as supply becomes available.