Davies’ Motschenbacher Makes Commitment to Northern State Official

Will play for former NDSU coach Saul Phillips in Aberdeen

FARGO, N.D — One of the top prep guards in the state of North Dakota, Ian Motschenbacher put pen to paper on his commitment to play for division two powerhouse, Northern State next fall.

Motschenbacher helped Davies reach the EDC championship. The Eagles senior will play for former NDSU head coach, Saul Philips, who has helped the Wolves win the Northern Sun the past three seasons.

All the credit getting here goes to his coaches and teammates.

“With my recruiting and everything, it pushed me from when I was a little kid to now,” Motschenbacher said. “Playing at Davies, it’s always been a top program and that’s helped me out a lot. I like how good they (Northern State) are and how they play fast. They play like they’re a D-1 school even though they’re a D-2 school. Keep going and grinding every single day and it’ll finally come. All the hard work you’ve done will finally pay off.”

Motschenbacher returns as the Eagles leader scorer with Owen Hektner leaving for Minnesota State-Moorhead.