Davies’ Wild Continues Fargo Pipeline With St Thomas Volleyball

Joins Shanley Alum Lander Friederichs in St. Paul

FARGO, N.D — St Thomas Volleyball adding to its Fargo pipeline signing on Davies Ava Wild, who joins Shanley alum Lander Friederichs on the Tommie’s roster.

Wild was part of the Eagles state championship team in 2019 and now as a senior, has led them to the semifinals of the EDC Tournament looking for a fourth straight state tournament appearance in her career.

Its rewarding for Wild to see all the hard work pay off.

“It’s a super big accomplishment and it feels very rewarding finally getting to commitment and decide where I’m going after high school,” Wild said. “Every since I was little, the goal was to play college volleyball. I worked really hard for this and I’m excited to get to it next year. In college, everyone is there for the right reasons and everybody wants to win. It’s going to push me to my limits of the best athlete I can be.”

The Tommies are in their first year in the Summit League.