Fargo South H.S. honors WWII Bronze Star recipient

Fargo South High School hosts third annual Veterans Ceremony

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With Veterans Day Approaching Fargo South High School honored those who served our country.

Students vote on a vet to honor every year.

Maurice Bonemeyer fought in World War Two, was captured by Germans during the Battle of the Bulge and spent five months as a prisoner of war. He received the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

Bonemeyer got a standing ovation and students lined up to shake his hand and the JR ROTC program presented him with a flag.

“This was out of this world, it’s just fabulous,” Bonemeyer said.

“To expose them to those folks that sacrificed so much for their country, and to have them appreciate what it’s like for them to serve and hear stories of some of these veterans that served in World War II,” said Senior Aerospace Science Instructor Steven Muhs said.

This is the third year Fargo South has has a ceremony for veterans.