Judge allows Fargo mayor to run for another term

Mayor Tim Mahoney

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A district court judge has ruled that Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney can seek another term.

Mahoney was a city commissioner when he was appointed to finish the term of Mayor Dennis Walaker following his death from cancer. He was later elected mayor in a special election.

Mahoney said it’s very unusual for a mayor to die in office so that’s what makes an incomplete term and allows the chance to run again.

City Attorney Erik Johnson disagreed. He believed the mayor had reached his term limit and would not be able to run again.

Tami Norgard, Mahoney’s attorney, argued that the language in the city charter was not clear and that Mahoney was entitled to be on next year’s ballot because he didn’t have successive terms.