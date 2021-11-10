Man trapped under vehicle dies in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A man died in Moorhead Wednesday after police say he became trapped underneath a vehicle.

Police were called to the 1300 block of 34th Ave. S. at around 11:20 a.m. First responders found the man unresponsive and trapped under the front of the van he was working on in a residential garage.

A man who witnessed the accident immediately attempted to free the victim. Moorhead firefighters extricated the man. He was dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.