NDSU Men’s Hoops Adds Another Top Recruit to Program

Tajavis Miller ranked no. 233 prospect in the country by 24/7 sports

Photo Courtesy: 24/7 Sports

FARGO, N.D — National signing day for college hoops programs around the country and the North Dakota State men adding four to finalize the 2022 class.

Head coach Dave Richman and the staff adding tons of guard depth to replace the likes of Sam Greisel and Jarius cook in the future.

One of them being, Tajavis Miller out of Texas who is a three-star recruit by 24/7 sports and 38th in the nation at his position.

Miller’s mom is a softball coach and friends with NDSU softball coach Darren Mueller who brought Tajavis to Richman’s attention.

“His dad called me and there is a 24/7 article coming out on the top 10 fits in 2022 when it comes to player and program, he’s one of them,” Richman said. “That’s in the nation. Great we got this top 10 recruit. That doesn’t mean anything. If we have a recruit who fits who he thinks fits and we think fits, that means everything. We do have high level talent and we have not compromised the character. You need talent. There is not doubt about it. I’m a pretty average coach with average players.”

Miller joins freshman Andrew Morgan as the highest ranked recruits to join the program.