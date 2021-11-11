North Dakota House passes bill that bans critical race theory instruction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has passed a measure prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools.

The bill’s sponsor is Republican Representative Jim Kasper of Fargo.

“This bill starts the engine of stopping critical race theory in its tracks in the state of North Dakota. Our parents deserve it. More importantly, our kids deserve it,” Kasper said.

Fargo Democratic Representative Karla Rose Hanson said she’s concerned that if the bill passes, it may lead to confusion among parents, and may lead to misinterpretation.

“So, if we pass this bill, it will become a catchall for anything that parents don’t like and that they’re seeing in schools,” Hanson said.

Critical race theory has been defined as a theory that racism is systemically imbedded in American society and in the American legal system, and that racism is not merely a product of individual prejudice.

The North Dakota Dept. of Public Instruction says critical race theory is not taught in North Dakota K-12 schools.

The vote was 76 to 16. The bill now goes to the Senate.