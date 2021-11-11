Snow likely to help persistent drought conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. – A storm system that is expected to bring snow to North Dakota late this week could help improve long-term drought conditions that persist in the state.

Forecasters are expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow in the eastern half of the state with up to 6 inches in the northeastern corner of North Dakota. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were expected along with the snow, potentially making travel difficult, according to forecasters.

Drought conditions that brought hardships for ranchers and farmers this summer have somewhat improved.

In eastern North Dakota in recent weeks much of the region no longer listed in any of the four drought categories.