State senator won’t run for reelection, says civility and respect slipping

Nicole Poolman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Bismarck Republican State Sen. Nicole Poolman says she will not be seeking re-election.

Poolman, who’s been in the legislature since 2013, says she’s been noticing a lack of civility and respect.

“We are living in divisive times, toxic times. I would be lying if I didn’t admit to being a little weary,” Poolman said. “When I ran ten years ago, it was because I saw civility diminishing in our national conversations, and I didn’t want that to happen here in North Dakota.”

“I hope I have contributed to the atmosphere of respect and decorum in my time here, but I do feel civility and respect slipping, even here in North Dakota. Some days, even in the legislature.”

Poolman also said she wants to concentrate on her job as an English teacher at Bismarck Century High School.