Play of the Week Nominees: November 12

Northern Cass, Wheaton-Herman-Norcorss battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week comes from section football playoff action at the FargoDome and the Region one volleyball tournament in North Dakota.

First up, Northern Cass and Halle Crockett with a massive kill against Central Cass to win the tournament and advance to the Class B state tournament.

Is it better than what we saw from Wheaton-Herman-Norcross in 9-man Minnesota high school football? Tip drill for the Warriors and Determan takes it for the game-winning score.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.