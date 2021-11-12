Salvation Army’s 2021 Kettle Campaign begins

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Giving season is here, with red kettles and bells ringing across the Metro.

The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign at the West Acres Mall with donuts and coffee.

This year, the campaign’s goal is to raise $1 million to help continue The Salvation Army’s services to members of our community in need. Last year, Kettle Campaign fell short of their goal, raising a little under $900,000.

A $2,500 donation from West Acres helped kick start the 2021 campaign.

“Zero, that is how many mornings I have woken up with food insecurity and it is out of the spirit of the gifts that we have received, that we are so pleased that we can support the community with this $2,500 check to back up Bernie’s goal. You got your wish,” West Acres Development CEO Brad Schlossman said.

Click here to make an online donation.