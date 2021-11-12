Watch: Line 3 demonstrators taunt Klobuchar during campaign speech

FRIDLEY, Minn. (KVRR) – Opponents of the Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota showed up at a DFL campaign event in the Twin Cities to disrupt an appearance by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Klobuchar walked off the stage during her endorsement speech for State Representative Connie Bernardy while demonstrators carried colorful banners and chanted “Stop Line 3.”

Line 3 opponents, including Minnesota tribal leaders, have repeatedly asked President Biden to revoke the pipeline’s permit, based on environmental concerns. When asked in whether Biden should shut down the pipeline in August, Klobuchar told KVRR News that the issue is in the state’s jurisdiction.

Hundreds of demonstrators were arrested during construction of the pipeline, which is now complete.