West Fargo Riding Momentum into Dakota Bowl Match-Up With Sheyenne

Packers on eight-game win streak heading into 11AA State Championship

WEST FARGO, N.D — Everyone knows how big the rivalry is between West Fargo and Sheyenne but how about taking it to the next level playing for the 11AA state championship on Friday.

The Mustangs have been on the winning end of the rivalry as of late. The last time West Fargo defeated their rival was winning their last state title at the Dakota Bowl in 2017.

In their regular season meeting back in week two, the Packers fell 28-7 in the first of back to back losses.

After eight straight wins entering this match-up, Packers players believe that the Mustangs are going to be facing a much improved team.

“I think our team has a lot more confidence, we’ve been really hot recently and just been coming together so it’s gonna be fun,” said receiver Carson Hegerle.

“Guys are working up front, they’re doing a great job, my whole o-line,” quarterback Peyton Jantzi said. “Doing a great job everyday in practice, during the game. Parker (Nelson) is running as hard as he ever has been, he’s been working really hard. Josh is blocking in front of Parker so it’s really good to see.”

“If we’re pounding the run, just running it up the middle it opens up the pass game when we pass it it just opens up the run so it’s just nice being versatile and I just feel like we’re a lot more versatile than Sheyenne so I think that’s how we’re gonna beat them,” running back Parker Nelson said. “It’s a dream come true, been wanting to play in the state championship football game since I was a little kid so it’s the biggest day of my life and all of ours I am pretty sure.”

The Packers and the Mustangs are the night cap at the FargoDome with a projected 6:40 kick-off.