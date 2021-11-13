Moorhead teen brings kindness to New Horizons Manor residents

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An area teen celebrates World Kindness Day at the New Horizon Manor.

She brought a warm ray of sunshine to a cold winter day, bringing over 100 “kindness bags” filled with treats to residents at the New Horizons Manor.

“I’m here to make them feel better and give them snacks and candy. They will look at the bags and say, ‘I’m going to have a good day today or I’m going to be happy,”” Organizer, Addison Loerzel said.

“COVIDs been hard on people and especially people who are already living in assisted living. Visions have been limited, community experiences have been limited so we are hoping that these kindness bags that are full of messages from kids in our community will just brighten peoples day,” Addison’s mom, Marisa Bengtson-Loerzel explained.

She received a $250 Heartwarming Project Action Grant, which helped her carry out her mission of kindness.

“I was excited to get to help people like me, they have disabilities,” Addison added.

Addison may have a disability, but that does not stop her from making a difference.

“When people look at Addi they might see the things that she can’t do but there are so many things she can do. Addi is changing the world everyday, especially when she does things like this,” Marisa said.

Her small act of kindness made a big impact.

“It means the world to me that they take the time to come in and talk to us when we are going through this virus,” New Horizons Manor resident, Robert Neros said.

Her mom says being kind comes natural for Addison.

“This is just an ordinary day for Addi. She always is going out of her way to help people, to make their lives better. She is a good kid that is always looking for ways to give back,” Marisa said.

Addison hopes to do more of these events in the future.