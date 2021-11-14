Wynonna & The Big Noise to perform at Fargo Theatre, Nov. 18

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) -A singer once named by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline” is coming to Fargo.

Wynonna and The Big Noise is performing at Fargo Theatre on Thursday night.

The band was originally scheduled to visit Fargo in November 2020, but the show was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

As a multi award-winning country music singer, Wynonna has sold over 30-million albums worldwide spanning her 34-year career with her mother, Naomi, as The Judds and during her solo run.

Be sure to get your tickets for Thursday night’s show before they sell out.

