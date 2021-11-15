Are you ready for a good time? WWE Supershow coming to Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Get ready for a grapplin’ good time as WWE is coming to the Fargodome.

Raw and Smackdown Superstars will be in Fargo for the first WWE Supershow in 10 years on January 15th.

Matches include a tag team match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and The New Day and a triple threat bout for the WWE Championship between Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

Other Superstars that will wow the crowd include Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Happy Corbin.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday morning at 10:00 at the Fargodome Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Click here for more information.

