Burgum signs critical race theory, vaccine exemption bills

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature has endorsed bills to prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism, as lawmakers completed their five-day special session.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed the measure banning the teaching of critical race theory after the Senate gave its approval Friday.

Though there is no evidence that the idea is being taught in North Dakota, Fargo Rep. Jim Kasper, the main sponsor, said the bill would ensure it isn’t taught in the future.

Senators also approved a bill to restrict vaccination mandates, which Burgum signed.

The measure provides exemptions for medical, philosophical or religious reasons, and would allow workers to avoid vaccinations if they agree to testing.